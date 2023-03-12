WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Storms possible today. A few may be strong.

Showers and storms possible today. A few could be strong to severe.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting out this morning very warm and muggy. We’ll be back in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. A few showers are possible this morning, but we have a better chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. While the overall risk for severe weather is low, a few storms may produce large hail and gusty winds.

Most of the rain will exit around midnight, and it will turn much cooler! Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cool with highs only in the mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay cool. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s, and we’ll only reach the low to mid 60s each day.

However, we’ll be back in the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will bring showers and storms on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle...
Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two
Sheriff Troy Peterson will officially begin his retirement in January 2024.
Harrison County Sheriff says colon cancer diagnosis led to retirement decision
Three suspects have been identified, arrested and charged with home invasion and armed robbery...
Three arrested, charged for Gautier home invasion, armed robbery
Bay St. Louis Bayou LaCroix ribbon cutting
Bay St. Louis city leaders celebrate opening of Bayou LaCroix

Latest News

Showers and storms possible today. A few could be strong to severe.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot & humid Sunday, a few strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.11.23
Hot & humid Sunday with a few strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant Saturday. Storms possible on Sunday.