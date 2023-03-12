Storms possible today. A few may be strong.

We’re starting out this morning very warm and muggy. We’ll be back in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. A few showers are possible this morning, but we have a better chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. While the overall risk for severe weather is low, a few storms may produce large hail and gusty winds.

Most of the rain will exit around midnight, and it will turn much cooler! Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cool with highs only in the mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay cool. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s, and we’ll only reach the low to mid 60s each day.

However, we’ll be back in the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will bring showers and storms on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

