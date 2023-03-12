Historic Biloxi hardware store holds grand re-opening just months after closing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 100-year-old staple hardware business has returned to South Mississippi after closing its doors last August.

Ellzey’s is now back with a new look and new owners. The store hosted a grand opening on Saturday, filled with pusharatas, jambalaya and root beer.

Mayor FoFo Gilich says he’s excited to see the shop back in business.

“If you couldn’t get in anywhere else, you could get it at Ellzey’s,” he said. “It will be perfect for our citizens and tourists and everybody that visits Biloxi.”

The shop is now owned by the Ellis family. They believe this will be a great opportunity for the people of Biloxi to shop locally again.

“[People aren’t] having to go across the bay anymore to go and shop for their hardware needs,” said co-owner Dallas Ellis. “They get to come to a store that they know they can get those miscellaneous items that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Longtime customer Dennis Burke says he used to visit Ellzey’s to run errands for his grandparents when he was a kid.

“This is the place that will have whatever it is you need,” said Burke. “If it’s a strange deal, it’s here to be picked up. To have the Ellises continue the legacy of this store is just outstanding.”

Burke’s wife Nanette says the celebration felt more like a family reunion.

“Right now, this place is full of longtime Biloxi families that are here sharing memories and multiple generations are identifying with the stories,” she said. “For them to want to keep it like it was, I think the foresight in that is wonderful.”

The owners made sure to maintain the integrity of the store, but added a few upgrades.

“We added some new items,” said Dallas Ellis. “We got a Milwaukee line, we’ve added keys. Many people are coming in to get keys, and we’re one of the only places in this area to get house keys. We’ve also added Marine and a good fishing section.

Ellzey’s will be open six days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.