Daylight Saving Time reminder to check smoke alarms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Daylight Saving Time will arrive early Sunday morning, but clocks aren’t the only household items you should check.

Experts say that it is helpful to get into the habit of changing your smoke detector batteries twice a year during Daylight Saving Time.

One local firefighter says this routine could help save lives in the event of a fire.

“Most people die from smoke inhalation more than the fire themselves,” Hattiesburg firefighter William Madden said. “That’s why they (smoke detectors) are so important.

“Keep your door closed. Fire will, surprisingly, not go through a door. Most times, it will stop. We’ve fought a lot of fires where the hallway would be charred and the kid’s bedroom or the parent’s bedroom will be completely untouched due to the fact that the doors were shut. So that’s another thing to keep in mind. "

Madden says you can contact your local fire department for any assistance needed in replacing those batteries.

