Work currently underway for Highway 57 bypass project

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive along Highway 57 heading to Vancleave, you’ve probably noticed construction and downed trees. According to Jackson County officials, it’s all just the first step of more to come.

The downed trees alongside the road aren’t signs of destruction, but instead, mark progress. Construction workers spent the week clearing trees along Highway 57 for the State Route 57 project that will widen the road from two to four lanes.

“This is going to help traffic tremendously, taking some strain off of Highway 57 through downtown Vancleave,” said Jackson County supervisor Randy Bosarge. “There is going to be some other things going on while they keep clearing the nine miles they have to clear to build the new road.”

The highway serves two other purposes other than easing traffic: providing economic expansion to Vancleave as well as another route for hurricane evacuations -- something that county leaders such as Bosarge are excited to see.

“Jackson County only has four-lane highway going north and south for evacuation, so this will add to that and give us another four-lane highway to go north and south during a storm of evacuation,” he said. “As a supervisor for the county, I can tell you that this is a much needed project. I’m glad I see it finally happen, and it can’t get fast enough for me.”

Bosarge says the developers told county leaders the project should be completed in 5 to 6 years if everything goes well.

