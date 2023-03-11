WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Work currently underway for Highway 57 bypass project

If you drive along Highway 57 heading to Vancleave, you’ve probably noticed construction and downed trees.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive along Highway 57 heading to Vancleave, you’ve probably noticed construction and downed trees. According to Jackson County officials, it’s all just the first step of more to come.

The downed trees alongside the road aren’t signs of destruction, but instead, mark progress. Construction workers spent the week clearing trees along Highway 57 for the State Route 57 project that will widen the road from two to four lanes.

“This is going to help traffic tremendously, taking some strain off of Highway 57 through downtown Vancleave,” said Jackson County supervisor Randy Bosarge. “There is going to be some other things going on while they keep clearing the nine miles they have to clear to build the new road.”

The highway serves two other purposes other than easing traffic: providing economic expansion to Vancleave as well as another route for hurricane evacuations -- something that county leaders such as Bosarge are excited to see.

“Jackson County only has four-lane highway going north and south for evacuation, so this will add to that and give us another four-lane highway to go north and south during a storm of evacuation,” he said. “As a supervisor for the county, I can tell you that this is a much needed project. I’m glad I see it finally happen, and it can’t get fast enough for me.”

Bosarge says the developers told county leaders the project should be completed in 5 to 6 years if everything goes well.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any...
Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case
Axel Cox
Gulfport man sentenced 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family

Latest News

Bay St. Louis Bayou LaCroix ribbon cutting
Bay St. Louis city leaders celebrate opening of Bayou LaCroix
Sheriff Troy Peterson will officially begin his retirement in January 2024.
Harrison County Sheriff says colon cancer diagnosis led to retirement decision
Three suspects have been identified, arrested and charged with home invasion and armed robbery...
Three arrested, charged for Gautier home invasion, armed robbery
You will see tractors from different time eras at the Good Ole Days Festival in Lucedale.
Good Ole Days Festival in Lucedale gives attendees look into farm life