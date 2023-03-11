Three arrested, charged for Gautier home invasion, armed robbery

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Three suspects have been identified, arrested and charged with home invasion and armed robbery in relation to the Oak Street home invasion on March 1 in Gautier.

According to a press release sent out by Gautier PD, officers with Moss Point PD apprehended Donquial Terrell Cummings, 22, and Joseph Solomon Williams, 45. U.S. Marshalls apprehended Echo Shnae Hayes, 30.

“This is why inter-department relationships are important,” said Gautier Police Chief David Bevers. “I personally want to commend all of the officers and investigators who assisted with this case.”

Whether or not the murder of Shantel Toro is connected to this case is still currently under investigation by Moss Point PD.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

