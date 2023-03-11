Pleasant Saturday. Storms possible on Sunday.

It’s nice to feel the lower humidity today! We’re going to warm up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but many of us will stay dry.

The humidity will increase tonight, and we’ll see more cloud cover. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will start off breezy and warm. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. A low pressure system and cold front will bring some hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could be on the strong side. Our main risks would be gusty winds and large hail.

Much cooler and drier air will move in Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Monday morning. We’ll only reach the mid 60s by Monday afternoon! The cool air will stay on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.