Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle...
According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle at the time of the accident, which also included one other vehicle.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kathleen Mangin, 66, has been identified as the victim in a fatal Friday night wreck on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle at the time of the accident, which also included one other vehicle.

Mangin was a longtime music educator at St. Alphonsus Catholic Middle School and was also the music director of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

We will work to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

