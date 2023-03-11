WLOX Careers
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Omar Edgardo Santiago-Lopez (3) is wanted for murder. Jose Alvarado-Santell (4) was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Pascagoula, and multiple people are behind bars.

Miguel Vasquez-Cruz was killed March 4, the day of the shooting. A second victim, Bryan Franco Sanchez, was pronounced dead days later after succumbing to his injuries. Another person was injured.

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, was wanted for the murder of Vasquez-Cruz for two days before Pascagoula Police arrested him during an I-10 traffic stop Thursday. Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop

Now, Pascagoula PD has arrested three other people in connection with the crime and charged Burgos-Cotto with an additional count of murder.

Detectives have arrested and charged Luis Javier Velazquez with two counts of murder and Jose Alvarado-Santell with aggravated assault. Omar Santiago-Lopez is charged with two counts of murder, and there are warrants out for his arrest.

The shooting happened Saturday, March 4 around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

More details will be released as they become available. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

