More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Pascagoula, and multiple people are behind bars.

Miguel Vasquez-Cruz was killed March 4, the day of the shooting. A second victim, Bryan Franco Sanchez, was pronounced dead days later after succumbing to his injuries. Another person was injured.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, was wanted for the murder of Vasquez-Cruz for two days before Pascagoula Police arrested him during an I-10 traffic stop Thursday. Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Now, Pascagoula PD has arrested three other people in connection with the crime and charged Burgos-Cotto with an additional count of murder.

Detectives have arrested and charged Luis Javier Velazquez with two counts of murder and Jose Alvarado-Santell with aggravated assault. Omar Santiago-Lopez is charged with two counts of murder, and there are warrants out for his arrest.

The shooting happened Saturday, March 4 around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

More details will be released as they become available. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

