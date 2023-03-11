Good Ole Days Festival in Lucedale gives attendees look into farm life

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever milked a cow? If you answered no, here’s your opportunity.

The Good Ole Days Festival is back in Lucedale. If you like farm life or just want to learn more about farming, this is the spot to be. The festival features several tractors and antique farming equipment.

Farm Bureau board representative Brock Green says he’s informing people on the importance of farming.

“I kind of want to spread the band and get people involved because we ask the questions like, ‘Where do you get French fries from?’”, he said. “They say ‘potatoes.’ I say, ‘Where do you get potatoes from?’ They say ‘Wayne Lee’s.’ Further than that, they don’t know where it comes from.”

According to organizer Danny Clark, the festival keeps growing every year.

“It’s just a family friendly atmosphere where we show antique tractors, engines, arts and craft vendors and a farm animal petting,” Clark said.

Little ones get to help milk a cow and play other games to win prizes. The festival also has several art vendors. You can visit Sherry Howard, who makes delicious jelly and quilts.

“I made quilts all my life, ever since I was old enough to hold the needle” said Howard. “But I really started all of this when Katrina tore down the chicken house.”

You can also stop by and ask Kevin Kennedy to show you how farmers used to grind corn back in the day.

“Anybody young or old that has a question or wants to participate -- or not so much participate, but wants to know what they’ve done -- I’m more than glad to try to share my love and knowledge with you,” Kennedy said.

The festival will be back on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.