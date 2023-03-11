WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis city leaders celebrate opening of Bayou LaCroix

In Bay St. Louis, State and local leaders gather for a ribbon cutting at Bayou Lacroix Boat Launch.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - In Bay St. Louis, State and local leaders gather for a ribbon cutting at Bayou Lacroix Boat Launch.

This $1.2 million dollar project has been in the works for several years and was funded by a GOMESA grant, Tideland, Department of Marine Resources ,and Sports Fish Restoration funds.

The Project started with the acquisition of the property formerly known as “The Cave”. It was a bar, bait shop, and launch.

A newly built 35 foot ramp has been installed for the public and improvements include a renovated parking lot and restrooms.

