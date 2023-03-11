WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case
Sheriff Troy Peterson will officially begin his retirement in January 2024.
Harrison County Sheriff says colon cancer diagnosis led to retirement decision
Three suspects have been identified, arrested and charged with home invasion and armed robbery...
Three arrested, charged for Gautier home invasion, armed robbery
Axel Cox
Gulfport man sentenced 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' head coach Bud Grant looks concerned as he watches his team lose to...
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95