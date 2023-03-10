WLOX Careers
WWII veteran honored, laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery

World War II Navy Veteran Winford "Bud" Winters was honored and laid to rest at Biloxi National...
World War II Navy Veteran Winford "Bud" Winters was honored and laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery Friday. He was 97 years old.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Winford “Bud” Winters was a patriot - even to the point he told a little fib to join the service.

“At the age of 16, he lied about his age to go into the Navy in World War II,” said his son Winford Roland Winters Jr. “He was a hospital corpsman stationed with the 1st Marines at Gudalcanal, Soloman Island, Iwo Jima.”

And his service meant the world to his son.

“Most people have heroes,” he said. “I was raised by my hero. ... He did what he had to do to save America.”

On Friday, he was honored and laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery, where he was given full military honors. Family members mourned the loss of the 97-year-old who brought such joy through the generations.

“My children were so honored to be able to bring him to their school when they were doing World War II studies,” said youngest daughter Catrenia Hall. “And that he could actually tell real, real stories that happened that he witnessed.”

Hall hopes that his patriotic legacy will spread to others.

“In honor of all of those men that served, if we can remember that spirit that love of country. We need to get that back.”

Winters leaves behind four children, one stepchild and 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

