WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time

A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time. (Source: WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A father was able to pilot a flight for the first time with his son as a co-pilot this week.

Capt. John James and his son, first officer Johnmark James Jr., landed a UPS flight in Kentucky on Thursday.

“I grew up putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” Johnmark James said. “This was very special, flying with my father.”

The pair completed their first flight from Louisville to Las Vegas and made it a roundtrip ticket.

“When we both sat in our seats and knew what to do,” Johnmark James said.

Co-pilot Johnmark James was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS while his father has been with the company for 33 years.

“It went as smooth as silk,” John James said. “Having traveled the world, and flown many airplanes with many different people, today was the best flight of my life.”

The father-son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any...
Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus
Bay St. Louis named Top 50 Best Small Town of the South
Bay St. Louis ranked Top 50 in Best Small Towns of the South
Axel Cox
Gulfport man sentenced 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
“Breaking Barriers” -- it’s the theme of a conference on the Coast made up of social workers...
Social workers celebrate excellence at Gulfport conference
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire