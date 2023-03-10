Social workers celebrate excellence at Gulfport conference

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Breaking Barriers” -- it’s the theme of a conference on the Coast made up of social workers from all over the state.

Excellence in Social Work is a chance for social work professionals to discuss best practices, build relationships, network and most importantly, celebrate the work they do in the trenches each and every day.

“I feel like we show up with our boots, capes and arm shields on every day,” said Dr. Shelia Rivers, event facilitator and owner of Rivers Psychotherapy Services. “March is Social Work Awareness Month, and we’re celebrating social workers across the globe.”

Rivers tells us technology is also a barrier that’s been broken, but needs even more exploration.

“COVID actually has kind of changed the makeup of how we practice, especially in private practice,” she added. “Sometimes, we can’t be as personable, and other times, it’s very convenient for our clients where they would either miss an appointment. Now we have Telehealth in place and we can implement that.”

The celebration is also about recognition for people like Dr. Virginia Adolf, who was honored with the event’s Trailblazer Award. Adolf says social media and patient identity are always impactful when they’re consulting with a client or patient.

“We cannot just use a phone to do therapy. It has to be encrypted and confidential.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.