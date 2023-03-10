Gov. Reeves signs Senate bill 2373, aimed to curb nursing shortage

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Action to address Mississippi’s nursing shortage.

Governor Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2373, giving medical students an incentive to stay in the Magnolia State.

The “Skilled Nursing Home and Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program” is being passed in hopes of making sure there are enough nurses at your hospital to help you in an emergency.

Education and health institutions are also offering more ways to help further students journey to the medical field.

Mississippi Today shows 8% turnover rates from 2021 to 2022.

“We take the sickest of the sick and the poorest of the poor,” said Myron McCoo, Vice President of Human Resources of Memorial Health System.

Hospital vacancies are opening left and right. Having enough hands to administer critical care is a concern.

“We don’t turn people away. For us it’s making sure we staff beds. During the pandemic, our board and our leadership made the decision we would not impact patient care.”

McCoo reviewed Senate Bill 2373, a bill Governor Tate Reeves signed funding the loans of nursing students who stay in Mississippi following graduation.

“Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program” offers up to $6,000 per year for three years.

McCoo mentioned Memorial Hospital Total Rewards Program. It jumpstarted back in 2021 with hopes to recruit nurses to the medical field.

“We offer up to $20,000 for a two years commitment or $30,000 for a three year commitment,” said McCoo.

In turns of recruitment, McCoo said Memorial has an extensive pipeline to over 100 clinical affiliations with institutions across the country, even in USM Nursing School.

Assistant Professor Elizabeth Holman is the Coordinator for the Accelerated BSN Program.

“It’s developed for those with a Bachelor’s degree already who also meet the science pre-requisite courses that we have already for BSN students. “The students were starting IVs, drawing blood, doing centralized dressing changes,” said Dr. Holman.

Efforts to get nurses into Mississippi hospitals is growing. That’s why she’s grateful to see state leaders helping build the medical workforce.

“I think it shows the support and identification of the significant need of the nursing shortage and that we needs and that we really need to keep our graduates in the state of Mississippi,” said Holman.

The program is administered by the MS Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.