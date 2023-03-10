WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Waking up to warm 70s and mild 60s this morning. And we should get through much of this morning with hardly any rain. But, you’ll want to take your umbrella for later today as we’ll be seeing a chance for showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder. These rain showers are coming in from near Jackson and some of them may fall apart before reaching us on the coast. If they don’t fall apart first, then they would reach us in South Mississippi around lunch time today and could linger through sunset. Inland areas like Stone County have a slightly higher rain chance today with highs in the upper 70s. Coastal areas like Harrison & Jackson Counties have a slightly lower rain chance today with highs near 80 degrees. The rain comes to an end this evening and a cool front brings lower humidity and cooler temperatures tonight. Saturday looks nice and dry. Sunday brings another rain chance with our next cool front. Then, a stretch of several cooler days in a row early next week.

