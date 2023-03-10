WLOX Careers
DIGITAL DESK: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand chats about passing first round on NBC’s The Voice
By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The internet is still buzzing about this week’s new episode of NBC’s The Voice where former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand wowed the crowd and turned some chairs.

Judge Kelly Clarkson immediately turned her chair as Brand sang “Mississippi Girl” by Faith Hill.

New judges Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper followed.

The only judge who didn’t turn his chair was country music star Blake Shelton, who Brand described meeting when she was a girl.

Clarkson described Brand as kind of a mixture of Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood and Horan called her the best person that walked on stage.

In the end, Brand advanced and chose Clarkson to be her coach. The Battle Rounds begin on March 27 on NBC.

Governor Reeves shouted Brand out on Twitter, saying in part, “@firstladyofms and I couldn’t be more proud of Holly.”

