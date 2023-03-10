DIGITAL DESK: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand chats about passing first round on NBC’s The Voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The internet is still buzzing about this week’s new episode of NBC’s The Voice where former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand wowed the crowd and turned some chairs.

Judge Kelly Clarkson immediately turned her chair as Brand sang “Mississippi Girl” by Faith Hill.

New judges Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper followed.

The only judge who didn’t turn his chair was country music star Blake Shelton, who Brand described meeting when she was a girl.

Clarkson described Brand as kind of a mixture of Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood and Horan called her the best person that walked on stage.

In the end, Brand advanced and chose Clarkson to be her coach. The Battle Rounds begin on March 27 on NBC.

Governor Reeves shouted Brand out on Twitter, saying in part, “@firstladyofms and I couldn’t be more proud of Holly.”

Well it’s a long way from ⭐️ Mississippi on the big stage she was singing on Monday night…



The guts it took to sing THAT song - @firstladyofms and I couldn’t be more proud of Holly.



Never be different and never forget - a Mississippi girl don’t change her ways! https://t.co/xm7tOrm8uw — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 9, 2023

