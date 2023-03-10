WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

3 million Calico Critter toys recalled after child deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are being recalled after two child deaths have been reported.

The toys were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

Epoch Everlasting Play, out of New Jersey, imported the toys from China.

The company says its aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths, according to the CPSC.

A 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

The Calico Critter toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer and on Amazon between January 2000 and December 2021.

The CPSC says consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any...
Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus
Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood. Plus,...
Two developments go before Biloxi City Council
One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is...
Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects

Latest News

Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 8 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
The seditious conspiracy trial, which started nearly two months ago, is one of the most serious...
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Another Norfolk Southern derailment occurred on the same day the CEO testified about the Ohio...
Norfolk Southern CEO testifies on same day as Alabama derailment
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
Xi awarded 3rd term as China’s president, extending rule