WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Vancleave man pleads guilty to felony DUI after driving impaired with child in lap

Michael Andrew Smith, 34
Michael Andrew Smith, 34(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 34-year-old Michael Andrew Smith of Vancleave has pled guilty to one count of DUI - 4th Offense and has been sentenced as a habitual offender to serve 9 years day-for-day without probation.

The incident took place on Feb. 20 at around 1:16 p.m. after an officer with Pass Christian PD was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 near Holiday Ave. for a reckless driver complaint, which stated a westbound gold Ford F-150 was swaying in-and-out of the driver’s lane.

The officer located the vehicle, driven by Smith, and a traffic stop was carried out on Japonica Ave. after the officer watched Smith cross the fog line multiple times.

It was also noted that smith was driving with an unrestrained 7-year-old child in his lap. An opened 12-pack of beer was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The officer noted that Smith showed signs of impairment, and he was arrested. A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s blood and an alcohol analysis was carried out, revealing Smith’s blood alcohol level measured at 0.121%, which is well over the legal limit.

“Smith was prosecuted as a habitual offender when the investigation revealed that Smith has eight prior DUIs since 2010, three of which were felony convictions,” said Assistant District Attorney Jasmine Magee, who prosecuted the case.

The maximum punishment for DUI - 4th Offense is 10 years.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood. Plus,...
Two developments go before Biloxi City Council
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop
One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is...
Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects
Registered nurse Lauren McCool prepares to see a patient at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean...
‘Leaving for greener pastures’: Mississippi’s nurse vacancy rates are their highest in at least a decade

Latest News

Axel Cox
Gulfport man sentenced 42 years for burning cross to intimidate Black family
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the bus was not occupied with any...
Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus
The team at Back Bay Mission has joined forces with Gulfport High School and Harbor Freight to...
Gulfport High’s homeless transition shelter a team effort
Warm and humid
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast