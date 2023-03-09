Vancleave man pleads guilty to felony DUI after driving impaired with child in lap

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 34-year-old Michael Andrew Smith of Vancleave has pled guilty to one count of DUI - 4th Offense and has been sentenced as a habitual offender to serve 9 years day-for-day without probation.

The incident took place on Feb. 20 at around 1:16 p.m. after an officer with Pass Christian PD was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 near Holiday Ave. for a reckless driver complaint, which stated a westbound gold Ford F-150 was swaying in-and-out of the driver’s lane.

The officer located the vehicle, driven by Smith, and a traffic stop was carried out on Japonica Ave. after the officer watched Smith cross the fog line multiple times.

It was also noted that smith was driving with an unrestrained 7-year-old child in his lap. An opened 12-pack of beer was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The officer noted that Smith showed signs of impairment, and he was arrested. A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s blood and an alcohol analysis was carried out, revealing Smith’s blood alcohol level measured at 0.121%, which is well over the legal limit.

“Smith was prosecuted as a habitual offender when the investigation revealed that Smith has eight prior DUIs since 2010, three of which were felony convictions,” said Assistant District Attorney Jasmine Magee, who prosecuted the case.

The maximum punishment for DUI - 4th Offense is 10 years.

