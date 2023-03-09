WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

US requires breast density information with all mammograms

FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.
FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.(Source: CNN/file)
By MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot.

The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast cancer. Regulators first proposed the changes in 2019, and health care providers will have 18 months to comply with the policy.

Some states already require that women receive information on breast density.

About half of women over age 40 have dense breasts, with less fatty tissue and more connective and glandular tissue. That tissue appears white on X-rays, the same color as growths in the breast, making mammograms harder to read. Dense breast tissue is one of the factors that can increase a woman’s chances of developing cancer.

Under the new rules, women with dense breasts will receive a written memo alerting them that their status “makes it harder to find breast cancer.” Those patients will also be directed to speak with their doctor about their results.

Professional guidelines don’t specify next steps for women identified with dense breasts, but some physicians may recommend additional forms of scanning, including ultrasound or MRI.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood. Plus,...
Two developments go before Biloxi City Council
One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is...
Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects
Registered nurse Lauren McCool prepares to see a patient at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean...
‘Leaving for greener pastures’: Mississippi’s nurse vacancy rates are their highest in at least a decade
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto is described as 32 years old, weighing 150lbs. and is 5’5” in height. ...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting

Latest News

At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in...
Visa pauses decision to track purchases at gun shops
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed