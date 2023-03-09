WLOX Careers
Saints awarded seventh round compensatory pick

By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have one more selection in the 2023 draft. The team was awarded a seventh round pick, 257th overall.

The pick stems from the team losing free agents Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams last year while signing Andy Dalton and Marcus Maye.

The Saints currently have eight selections in April’s draft.

