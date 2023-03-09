WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Reeves signs bill to incentivize nurses, curb shortage

The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi...
The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi after graduation.(Pexels/MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed a bill in hopes of attracting new nurses and curbing the nursing shortage in Mississippi.

Reeves said Senate Bill 2373 will create the “Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program.”

The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi after graduation.

”This legislation will strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals and improve the quality of care for all Mississippians,” the governor said. “Innovation is the solution to our healthcare challenges and it is the solution to keeping talented Mississippians here.” 

Qualifying nurses could receive up to $6,000 per year for up to three years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood. Plus,...
Two developments go before Biloxi City Council
One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is...
Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects
Registered nurse Lauren McCool prepares to see a patient at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean...
‘Leaving for greener pastures’: Mississippi’s nurse vacancy rates are their highest in at least a decade
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto is described as 32 years old, weighing 150lbs. and is 5’5” in height. ...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting

Latest News

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop
Lauren Martinez joins us live from the St. Jude Dream Home in Florence Gardens ahead of its...
LIVE: A sneak peak at the St. Jude Dream Home
Warm & humid
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge,...
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone