WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pollen season hits Mississippi

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Following below freezing temperatures for much of the winter season in Mississippi, doctors didn’t expect allergy season to begin this early.

Now that it’s here, medical clinics and urgent care centers are filling up with patients, most of whom are struggling with an allergy induced respiratory infection, and the primary suspect every year: pollen.

Jim Haltom with the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic says without proper care, the issue can grow worse.

“Uncontrolled asthma can be quite dangerous. But with today’s modern therapies, we’ve got really good treatment for most asthma patients,” he said.

He says allergy treatments are normally safe and effective, and that if you’re sick, don’t hesitate to see your doctor.

“They may have a bump in the road may feel bad a little bit, but we can usually get them corrected and back where they need to be pretty, pretty quickly,” Haltom said.

On top of being sick, allergy induced illnesses can lead to bigger issues in your day-to-day life if not attended to.

“Asthma and allergies cause lots of school absence, lots of work absence, lots of emergency room visits, lots of urgent care visits. And so it can be debilitating and costly. And so we just urge folks to seek care because we’ve got good therapies,” Haltom explained.

Waiting to see a doctor can lead to bigger medical bills.

“Seeking proper care will decrease your out of pocket costs and insurance costs because if you’re controlling the illness rather than responding to it, you’re going to have a lot better outcome,” Haltom said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto is described as 32 years old, weighing 150lbs. and is 5’5” in height. ...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting
Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch

Latest News

MSDH taking action to stop rising syphilis cases in pregnant mothers in Mississippi
MSDH taking action to stop rising syphilis cases in pregnant mothers in Mississippi
Redline LumTronix Inc., known for selling Halo Headlights, is set to go up against Leland’s...
Ocean Springs business gears up for third round of Mississippi Makers’ Challenge
Derrick Hall is not only making an impact in the community but on the gridiron as well. He’s...
Auburn football player, Gulfport High alum spends off-season giving back to community
Double the speed and double the rail usage. That means double the effort at safety.
Amtrak police chief talks collaboration with Coast law enforcement