Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in I-10 traffic stop

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - A man wanted for murder in Pascagoula is now behind bars in Mobile after a traffic stop on westbound I-10.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz, who was shot and killed Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Burgos-Cotto was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Mobile deputies and U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Both are being interviewed and held at the Mobile County Metro Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi. Pascagoula Police say additional charges are pending.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Along with the victim who lost his life, two other people were injured. One of those injured was found at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

