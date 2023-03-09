Ocean Springs business gears up for third round of Mississippi Makers’ Challenge

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs company is one of the winners of the second round of the annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge.

Redline LumTronix Inc., known for selling Halo Headlights, is set to go up against Leland’s World Class Paints in round three. The winner of this round will head to Jackson, Mississippi for the final round.

The competition was created to promote more manufacturing businesses in Mississippi.

CEO Tony Giametta said he’s proud of how far their family business has come.

“It tells people about our quality,” Giametta said. “I believe that’s the two best things about our company. We stand behind our product. We take care of our customers, and we believe that we have a product that lasts.”

The Giamettas started selling Halo Headlights nearly 12 years ago. They’re best known for their black illusion headlights and clear Halogen bulbs.

Giamettas said this competition is going to motivate him to not only innovate the best products for people nationwide but to save lives as well.

“If you’re in a vintage vehicle and you’re running around with the old seal beams at night you’re not going to be able to see the road. It’s a safety issue,” he said. “With a brighter light, you’re going to be able to see the road and continue to see the road even though everything else is bright around us. Brighter overhead lights are now LEDs, all the new cars coming at you are new LEDs. You need to brighten up your ride to make it safe.”

He said he’s confident he can bring a trophy home from Jackson.

“I think we will win, which will put us in the top four, but whether we would win from that point on, I don’t know,” he said. “I have to believe that people like our product and people want to help us out by voting for us.”

