Gulfport High’s homeless transition shelter a team effort

The team at Back Bay Mission has joined forces with Gulfport High School and Harbor Freight to provide tools to help the homeless community.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local collaboration to help those in need.

The team at Back Bay Mission has joined forces with Gulfport High School and Harbor Freight to provide tools to help the homeless community.

The result is called a transitional homeless shelter. It’s being built by the students at Gulfport High School.

“When Back Bay Mission approached us about the possibility of doing a project, we instantly knew this was something we could sink our teeth into. It allows our kids to utilize the skills they learned in the classroom,” said Dave Huffman, construction technology instructor. “I took the idea to Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, wrote a grant proposal, and they gave us $5,000 to do the project.”

There’s a 4x6 patio, while the 6x8 inside is on top of the trailer.

“There’s literally no bells or whistles, there aren’t any windows because they don’t want glass. This transitions them from outside to four walls, so after this, when they go to more permanent housing, it sticks,” Huffman added.

Construction students are building it, automotive students crated the trailer and axle, and the STEM/Robotics students are creating the solar panels, ventilation, and the USB port that goes on the inside.

“People struggle from going inside the tent to inside a house or an apartment, so this is a transition off-grid shelter where they can go from the tent to four walls and a bed,” said Nate Edwards, a senior at Gulfport High School.

They hope to complete the project by the end of spring.

