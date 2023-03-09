WLOX Careers
Caught on cam: Man steals 12-year-old girl’s bike while she is at school

A 12-year-old is now without a bike after a man appears stole it from her friend's house. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - The theft of a 12-year-old girl’s bicycle in Kentucky was caught on camera.

Calia, 12, said she missed the school bus on Tuesday morning, so she rode her bike to a friend’s house to ride with her friend and her friend’s mom, Danielle Straus.

However, while at school, Calia’s bike was reportedly stolen by a man while it sat in front of her friend’s house.

“I just felt bad it was on my property,” Straus said. “She left her bike, and some guy just comes and takes it. And you know, it was a little girl’s bike.”

Straus said Calia said she tied the bike to the house’s front gate with a rope.

They said a video caught by the house’s camera showed a man wearing a red sweatshirt walking up to the bike and taking off with it.

Straus said the girls were shocked by the video when they got home from school.

“She [Calia] said, ‘I can’t believe the guy just rode off with my bike.’ You could tell she was a little hurt by it,” Straus said.

WXIX spoke with Calia and her father Wednesday. They said they were surprised that an adult would steal a child’s bike.

Before she saw the video, Straus said she assumed a group of kids took the bike. She said she hopes the man who took it felt terrible for stealing from a little girl.

Straus shared the video on the Nextdoor app in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

