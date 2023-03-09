WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis ranked Top 50 in Best Small Towns of the South

This seaside town earned a spot as one of Southern Living’s Top 50 Best Small Towns in 2023.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -If you’re in search of a weekend getaway, look no further than Bay St. Louis.

The town holds two titles under its belt, now ranking #47 as Best Small Town in the South.

Hidden gems are scattered high and low.

Anne Pitre with Hancock Chamber of Commerce names the success the Bay has seen over the years.

“Bay St. Louis has a lot to be proud of, especially in terms of shopping, dining, and lodging.We are so pleased to share that with so many coastal towns around the south,” Pitre said.

As spring temperatures come in, tourism numbers go up. Visitors are coming from as far as Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota and even Canada.

Pitre said what makes Bay St. Louis a featured staple is its growing scenery.

“The development of the Depot district. We’re standing at the Chamber of Commerce now, and it serves as the link between Old Town Bay St. Louis and renewed, renovated Depot district,” Pitre said.

In Old Town, you’ll find Bubbly Babes. It’s a bath and body shop known for creating products with essentials oil and ingredients.

Just down the road is The Blind Tiger.

“We’re fun, we’re kind, and we’re very hospitable in our little small community,” said Ashley Rath, Assistant Manager of The Blind Tiger. “There’s water fun free for children and parks that are dog-friendly. The beach is great, the view is great. We have beautiful sailboats out front that you can rent. We have the Besty Inn that you can rent.”

But it’s not the bells and whistles that make the town.

“I feel we’re kind. We all made it through Katrina. We’re all homeless at one time. We build our community together and welcome any outsiders to join our family. I highly believe in the people of our town, which makes our town a better place,” Rath said.

Bay St. Louis celebrates a second Saturday Art Walk in Historic Old Town on March 11.

