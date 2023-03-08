Zion Williamson to remain out for two more weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 8) that forward Zion Williamson and his injured hamstring will be re-examined in approximately two weeks.

Williamson’s right hamstring strain was recently re-evaluated and medical imaging revealed that it continues to heal. Coach Willie Green remains optimistic that the Duke product will return before the regular season’s conclusion on April 9.

Asked Willie Green if they’re optimistic Zion Williamson could make his return before the end of the regular season.



“Definitely optimistic.” @FOX8NOLA — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) March 8, 2023

Williamson’s been out of the Pelicans lineup since Jan. 2, when he injured his hamstring in a game against Philadelphia. He aggravated it in practice a month later and was expected to miss additional weeks of action.

During Williamson’s absence, the Pelicans have struggled to stay in playoff contention. They currently sit 10th in the Western conference standings.

