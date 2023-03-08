Wednesday’s Forecast

Dense fog in the area this morning will probably impact your drive. Allow a few extra minutes of travel time in case of slowdowns. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Just like the last few days, do not be surprised if we see a few hit-or-miss rain showers at times today thanks in part to a nearby stalled front. Want a cooldown? We’ll get a tiny drop in temperature and a much more noticeable drop in humidity for one day: Saturday. Then, it quickly turns muggier Sunday with a chance for showers. Then, another drop in temperature and humidity for next Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.