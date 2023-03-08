WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Two developments go before Biloxi City Council

Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood.
By Noah Noble
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two developments with lots of interest were on Tuesday’s city council agenda in Biloxi. Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College wants to build a new road that connects its Harrison County Campus.

“We have been in Edgewater Estates for about nine years,” said resident Michael Lally. “I never thought we would have something like this behind our yard.”

A four-story building and a large parking lot are what Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to build as its new international headquarters.

It will be located next to the Edgewater Estates neighborhood, and Lally doesn’t want that to happen.

“Many of our neighbors and myself, we enjoy what we have right now -- the field. Many of our kids play there. We have neighbors that walk their dogs there. We also make it a point to keep the field neat and tidy. Having upwards of 1,200 more employees in this area can cause quite a bit of traffic. Possible drainage issues would be some of our other concerns,” Lally said.

The credit union wants the city to approve a zoning change for 19.5 acres.

The land south of the property is already zoned for limited business, and Keesler Federal wants to expand the zoning north.

Just a half mile west on Pass Road, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College wants to build a new road that will add more access to its campus.

“The less traffic we can put on Debuys is going to be better for everyone,” said MGCCC Harrison County Campus Vice President Cedric Bradley.

Bradley said with recent expansions like the performing arts center, a new connection to Pass Road is a necessity.

“When you think about DeBuys Road, obviously we know DeBuys Road is not without its challenges,” he said. “We have our brand new performing arts center which is a 1,200-seat center. We have this hospitality and resort management center. Then you add the addition of the new subdivision on Eula Drive, there can be a lot of traffic that can be coming in and out of this area.”

If that new road is approved, it will add yet another stop light onto Pass Road right between DeBuys and Eisenhower.

Some homeowners near the proposed road are not excited to have a new development in their backyards.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Ward 5 Councilman Paul Tisdale asked to table the matter, saying MGCCC has not agreed to attend a meeting with homeowners who live near the proposed road development. The proposal will be back on the agenda in two weeks.

In regards to the property Keesler Federal wants to develop, City Council members were evenly split at three for and three against the proposal.

Despite that, the zoning request was approved.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

Ocean Springs Board of Alderman passed a plan to bring attention back along Government Street...
1515 Government Street project passes Board of Alderman
Pascagoula council approves tif plan
Pascagoula city council approves tax increment financing plan
If you apply for a permit, a police officer will inspect your ride for required equipment like...
Golf carts now permitted in D’iberville, must obtain permit
Applications for a golf cart are not yet online.
Golf carts approved on some roads in D'Iberville