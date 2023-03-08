WLOX Careers
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

