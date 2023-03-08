WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pascagoula city council approves tax increment financing plan

The proposed design offers retail opportunity with investors to develop an eight-acre shopping center by Denny Avenue.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula city leaders approved a tax increment financing plan.

The proposed design offers retail opportunity with investors to develop an eight-acre shopping center by Denny Avenue.

In the proposal, it states ad valorem property taxes and sales tax will be increased to fund the project.

The city has agreed to a maximum of $ 6.5 million in bonds to be issued. Bonds can also be issued for up to 20 years.

“That amount only happens if there’s enough revenue for the improvement to the project for the payment of those bonds,” said Christiana Sugg with Gouras and Associates. “Jackson County has also agreed to participate in this, and we’re very excited. It’s a $22 million Investment, and it’s really good for the community, bringing jobs, broader scope of retail and redeveloping the property that’s been on the market for some time.”

The model will create over 230 permanent full-time and part-time jobs.

The project will happen in April or May.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

Ocean Springs Board of Alderman passed a plan to bring attention back along Government Street...
1515 Government Street project passes Board of Alderman
Keesler Federal Credit Union wants to expand onto land next to a neighborhood. Plus,...
Two developments go before Biloxi City Council
If you apply for a permit, a police officer will inspect your ride for required equipment like...
Golf carts now permitted in D’iberville, must obtain permit
Applications for a golf cart are not yet online.
Golf carts approved on some roads in D'Iberville