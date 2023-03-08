Pascagoula city council approves tax increment financing plan

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula city leaders approved a tax increment financing plan.

The proposed design offers retail opportunity with investors to develop an eight-acre shopping center by Denny Avenue.

In the proposal, it states ad valorem property taxes and sales tax will be increased to fund the project.

The city has agreed to a maximum of $ 6.5 million in bonds to be issued. Bonds can also be issued for up to 20 years.

“That amount only happens if there’s enough revenue for the improvement to the project for the payment of those bonds,” said Christiana Sugg with Gouras and Associates. “Jackson County has also agreed to participate in this, and we’re very excited. It’s a $22 million Investment, and it’s really good for the community, bringing jobs, broader scope of retail and redeveloping the property that’s been on the market for some time.”

The model will create over 230 permanent full-time and part-time jobs.

The project will happen in April or May.

