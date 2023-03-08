WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead

Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least...
Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.

Rescue workers were continuing to search Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven for possible survivors Tuesday evening, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said during a news conference. One person was pronounced dead after rescuers attempted CPR, he said.

Winter Haven is located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified one of the planes as a Piper J-3 floatplane, but the make of the other aircraft wasn’t immediately known.

Deputies said they didn’t immediately know how many people were in the planes, where they had taken off or what caused the crash. The lake where the planes went down is located immediately to the southeast of the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other and then immediately falling into the water, Lester said. The wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 21 feet (7 meters) below the surface, officials said.

Lester said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March...
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee with disability
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
Dan Datkuliak says he is his daughter’s biggest cheerleader when she runs as without her he...
Daughter donates kidney to save father’s life
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings