WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects

One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is...
One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is looking for a go-ahead before it can fly.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Keesler Air Force Base project is on the final approach to completion, while another is looking for a go-ahead before it can fly.

The runway is undergoing a $500,000 upgrade for normal base flight operations and for the upcoming Thunder Over the Sound event in late April.

“The pavement is complete. We’ve been letting it sit, so now at the moment, here at the end of the week we’ll be doing some grooving, then the final pavement will go down, so we’re expecting it to be open by next week, so we’re very excited,” said Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Training Wing Mission Support Group Commander. “It’s looking really positive, so thanks to the contractors and those across the community so we’re excited to get it open and we’ve got to get it open because that airshow is coming soon.”

In the meantime, most of the planes are parked over in Gulfport doing regular flights, while others are on the West Coast involved with atmospheric river missions. Now Keesler officials want to get that control tower redone. They tell us it’s the second-oldest in Air Training Command, and it needs about $18 million worth of remodeling.

“It’s got a number of issues, but we’re working hard with our state and local partners to get after that tower, because it’s critical to our runway operations,” Gemeinhardt added.

We’re told another big project for Keesler is the future redesign of Gate 7 coming off of Pass Road. They tell us those initial plans could be in place sometime later this year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto is described as 32 years old, weighing 150lbs. and is 5’5” in height. ...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting
Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch

Latest News

Registered nurse Lauren McCool prepares to see a patient at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean...
‘Leaving for greener pastures’: Mississippi’s nurse vacancy rates are their highest in at least a decade
Warm and muggy again. Few showers possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Easy to tell that today will be warm and humid again. We may also see a few more hit-or-miss...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Dense fog in the area this morning will probably impact your drive. Just like the last few...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast