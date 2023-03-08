WLOX Careers
Golf carts now permitted in D’iberville, must obtain permit

Applications for a golf cart are not yet online.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A new golf cart ordinance in D’Iberville became effective on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2605, which was passed during the 2021 regular session, allows the legal use of golf carts and low-speed vehicles on selected streets within the city.

Applications to obtain a permit as a golf cart driver are now open.

“We think we have a pretty nice, comprehensive plan,” city manager Bobby Weaver told WLOX.

Golf carts may only be driven on approved streets with a posted speed limit of up to 25 miles per hour.

“You know, we don’t want golf carts going down Sangani Boulevard,” Weaver said. “It just wouldn’t be safe.”

He and his team compiled a list and created a map that highlighted roads that are off-limits for golf carts.

Weaver said the guidelines are to ensure safety while taking a joy ride.

“It’s just a nice, comfortable feel,” he said. “You’ve got the breeze blowing in your face and it’s something different, but we just want to make sure that we allow it on roads that are deemed safe.”

While some residents voiced concern over golf carts potentially disrupting the traffic flow, Oscar O’Grady told WLOX he thinks that could be a good thing.

“I just about got hit several times on this road right here,” he said. “They just keep on going without stopping. So, as long as they are responsible and safe, you know, it won’t bother me any. It would probably be cheaper on gas. I might buy one myself.”

The annual registration costs $100.

“Before someone can actually take a golf cart in the City of D’Iberville, they have to have a permit in which we would attach on the vehicle,” Police Chief Shannon Nobles said.

Without that decal, you could face a $1,000 fine.

You must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

An officer will inspect your ride for required equipment like seatbelts, turning signals, brake lights and more.

“This was a combination of the city’s ideas and the police department’s ideas coming together to give the citizens what they want,” Chief Nobles added.

Applications for a golf cart permit will soon be available online.

In the meantime, you are encouraged to contact the police department at 228-396-4252 or email Capt. Michael Knapp at mknapp@diberville.ms.us if you are interested.

