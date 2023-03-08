WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Auburn football player, Gulfport High alum spends off-season giving back to community

Derrick Hall is not only making an impact in the community but on the gridiron as well. He’s expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next month.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Auburn University defensive end Derrick Hall has provided a helping hand to Ruth’s Roots in Bay St. Louis for five years.

The football star began serving when he launched a lawn mowing service while attending Gulfport High School.

“I believe as just a young kid just trying to have his own money, the way I grew up really not having much at a young age. just to do something on my own and just go out and get it was the biggest thing for me,” he said.

Hall said his mother helped him kickstart his entrepreneurial journey.

“So my mom also helped me with that. She made like all my invoices,” he said. “She made the business. She really just prompted everything because at the time I really didn’t know what I was doing.”

Hall’s mother made the connection with the owner of Ruth’s Roots, Elise Deano, during his junior year. She became his first client.

“He started cutting the grass and then started volunteering into bigger projects that he saw were either needed here or that he wanted to help with,” Deano said.

The 21-year-old could spend his time elsewhere during his off-season, but he finds purpose in helping others in a community that has given so much to him.

“I’ve had opportunities to experience a lot of homelessness,” Hall said. “A lot of people having fires in their homes and a lot of different things like that. So, giving back to the community is one of the reasons that I’m always here. Ms. Elise is also a great person. She helps out anyone in need any way she can.”

Deano said Hall has been an absolute blessing for the business.

“I mean he’s just done every little thing,” she said. “If he comes here and sees something that needs to be done, he takes it on.”

Hall is not only making an impact in the community but on the gridiron as well. He’s expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next month in Kansas City.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Hall said. “I think maybe the week before the draft or the day before the draft, I’ll be really kind of anxious just to see where I end up. And you know like I said when I get this time off, I’m enjoying it, but I’m looking forward to April 27.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto is described as 32 years old, weighing 150lbs. and is 5’5” in height. ...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting
Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch

Latest News

Double the speed and double the rail usage. That means double the effort at safety.
Amtrak police chief talks collaboration with Coast law enforcement
Amtrak Police Chief Sam Dotson spoke to Coast police chiefs Wednesday to network and discuss...
Amtrak police chief talks collaboration with Coast law enforcement
St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and this year South Mississippians will have two weekends...
LIST: Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The runway is undergoing a $500,000 upgrade for normal base flight operations and for the...
Keesler AFB coordinating two flight critical projects