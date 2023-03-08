WLOX Careers
Another muggy day. Few showers are possible.

Warm and muggy again. Few showers possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’re back in the humidity today! We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. There will be more peeks of sunshine later today, and the humidity will make it feel warmer. While not everyone will get rain, a few showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

Some more patchy fog is possible tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the upper 60 by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be very warm and humid. We’ll be back in the upper 70s to low 80s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

While Friday morning will be warm and humid, and cold front is expected to pass through by the afternoon. We’ll see hit or miss showers and storms along the front. Highs will be in the low 80s ahead of the front. After the front passes, it will turn much cooler. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be picture perfect! Highs will be in the mid 70s, and the humidity will be much lower. However, it will become humid again on Sunday. We’ll warm up into the low 80s, and we’ll also see a few more showers and storms.

