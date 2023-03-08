1515 Government Street project passes Board of Alderman

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is looking to continue the city’s growth. Orocon Construction presented the long-awaited 1515 Government Street project to the Ocean Springs Board of Alderman, which has been in talks since 2018.

The plan is to build a tourist attraction on the old property to bring attention to downtown, with amenities like a hotel, a retail space and even a restaurant.

It’s a plan that both excites city workers and business owners.

“With the growth and expansion of those buildings being in the downtown area, it’s just going to bring more opportunity for visitors that’s coming into town, more places for them to stay and more things for them to do,” said Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Director Cynthia Sutton.

“I’m really excited the city is going to start doing and moving more things down this way,” said Martin Konrad with Craft Advisory Brewing Company. “As you know, Government Street is always busy, so we’re really excited to see more development down there and see Ocean Springs continue to develop and get bigger.”

The one specific thing the plan includes that has many excited is the addition of a parking garage. It’s something city leaders say is needed for downtown.

“The city has been challenged with parking historically,” said Alderman Rickey Authement. “And having that parking garage is going to put that component we need in the city along with the hotel that we have. A lot of tourists that come to our town that struggle to find places to stay downtown.”

“Anybody that’s traveled up Government Street knows how busy it is,” Konrad said. “To put a multi-story parking garage here would just be a great attraction for Ocean Springs. We are just swamped with cars and parking, so any additional parking they can do there I think will help Ocean Springs immensely.”

While Government Street is expected to grow, Authement said he will make sure it doesn’t become one-sided.

“We sat down and had plenty of meetings to discuss the future development of the east side of Government Street in consideration of we’re not going to take away or hinder what’s going on along the west side,” he said.

Developers will return to the board at their next session to talk about funding for the project. There will also be a public hearing for the city’s tax increment financing redevelopment plan for the city.

