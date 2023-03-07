WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Staying warm and muggy this week

Staying warm and muggy this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hello humidity! The rest of the day will be muggy, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A few showers are possible, but not everyone will see rain today. The high humidity will make it difficult to cool down tonight, and we’ll only reach the upper 60s by Wednesday morning. A little fog is possible, too.

Wednesday and Thursday will both stay warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Each day brings a chance for a few showers.

A cold front will give us a decent chance for showers and a few storms on Friday. Ahead of the front, we’re still going to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in by Saturday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. The humidity will return by Sunday, and we’ll have another chance for more showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

Staying warm and muggy this week.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tuesday’s Forecast
Will this be the warmest March 7th ever recorded in Gulfport/Biloxi? Looks like it'll be close!...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
The middle of this week will be warm & humid. And a few hit-or-miss showers can't be ruled out...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast