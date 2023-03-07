Staying warm and muggy this week.

Hello humidity! The rest of the day will be muggy, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A few showers are possible, but not everyone will see rain today. The high humidity will make it difficult to cool down tonight, and we’ll only reach the upper 60s by Wednesday morning. A little fog is possible, too.

Wednesday and Thursday will both stay warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Each day brings a chance for a few showers.

A cold front will give us a decent chance for showers and a few storms on Friday. Ahead of the front, we’re still going to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in by Saturday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. The humidity will return by Sunday, and we’ll have another chance for more showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.