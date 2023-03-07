WLOX Careers
Pascagoula police searching for leads following deadly weekend shooting

Pascagoula officers are still looking for leads after a weekend shooting left one dead and two others fighting for their lives.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officers are still looking for leads after a weekend shooting left one dead and two others fighting for their lives. The suspects managed to lose first responders after a police chase through an apartment building.

“As of now, we have no one in custody,” said Deputy Chief Joe Don Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, gunfire rang out at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue -- an area just feet away from Jackson Elementary School.

“When officers arrived, they found two subjects with gunshot wounds,” said Cunningham. “About the same time, patrol officers responding to that scene also spotted the suspect leaving the scene at a high speed.”

A pursuit was initiated, leading to the Regency Wood Apartments and Monaco Lakes area.

“Several subjects ran from the vehicle. Officers gave foot pursuit, but lost them in the apartment complex and neighboring areas.”

Officers found a third victim suffering from gunshot wounds in this location. Now, they’re searching for the people responsible.

“Any type of violence that takes place in the community, you have people who are affected,” Cunningham added. “The people the violence is directed to or the area that witnessed, it is going to be traumatic.”

Cunningham says investigators will continue to review details and work to bring justice to families.

“Once we have enough evidence and enough to move forward, we’ll identify people and place them under arrest.”

Pascagoula PD will release information on the victims after they are able to notify next of kin.

