One Coast Military emphasizes team effort in local operations

“A great place to serve:” that’s how local military leaders describe working and living in...
"A great place to serve:" that's how local military leaders describe working and living in South Mississippi.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “A great place to serve:” that’s how local military leaders describe working and living in South Mississippi.

They spoke Tuesday at the annual Coast Chamber One Coast Military event organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“Like many of us who’ve been stationed in this community, we don’t want to leave. That’s the truth,” said Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group Commander at Keesler Air Force Base.

Other leaders with the Naval Construction Battalion Center, the Combat Readiness Commander Center, and the Mississippi Aviation Classification Repair Activity Depot (AVCRAD) agree.

“I really appreciate the support we get here. These types of events mean a lot to us,” said Capt. Jeff Powell, commander at the Seabee Base in Gulfport. “Not a week goes by that I don’t talk to my troops, or I run into someone on the base. Some of them know what they’re doing or where they’re going, some of them don’t. But they really love it here. They really embrace the community and being a part of it, this great area.”

They say the key to success is building relationships, not only within each military branch but with South Mississippi as a whole.

“Take a look around the room,” said Lt. Col. Andy Radcliffe, AVCRAD commander. “What theme do you see with Military One Coast? You see joint-ness. Everything we do nowadays, especially as we get into large-scale combat operations and multi-domain operations, has to do with joint exercises.”

