WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen set to discuss 1515 Government Street Project

Officials in Ocean Springs set to discuss plans for the 1515 Government Street proect.
Officials in Ocean Springs set to discuss plans for the 1515 Government Street proect.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen will discuss plans to renovate a lot along Government Street. The project has been in talks since 2018.

The 1515 Government Street project will turn the lot into a vibrant tourism spot. Developers would like to put tourist attractions like a hotel, retail shops and even restaurants at the lot.

One business owner says he loves the idea of bringing attention to downtown.

“As you know, Government Street is always busy, so we’re really excited to see more development down there and see Ocean Springs continue to develop and get more bigger,” said Martin Konrad. “Anybody that’s traveled up Government Street knows how busy it is. To put a multi-story parking garage here would just be a great attraction for Ocean Springs. I heard they are going to put boutiques and all kinds of other things underneath. That would be a fantastic addition.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Latest News

Loan repayment program for nurses could become law with Governor’s signature
Beginning today, the city will spend the first two weeks of each month picking up debris piles...
City of Gulfport cracking down on debris pickup with new policies
Marijuana grown here will be sent to dispensaries across the state.
Business picks up at new Jackson County cannabis business
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex