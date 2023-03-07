Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen set to discuss 1515 Government Street Project

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen will discuss plans to renovate a lot along Government Street. The project has been in talks since 2018.

The 1515 Government Street project will turn the lot into a vibrant tourism spot. Developers would like to put tourist attractions like a hotel, retail shops and even restaurants at the lot.

One business owner says he loves the idea of bringing attention to downtown.

“As you know, Government Street is always busy, so we’re really excited to see more development down there and see Ocean Springs continue to develop and get more bigger,” said Martin Konrad. “Anybody that’s traveled up Government Street knows how busy it is. To put a multi-story parking garage here would just be a great attraction for Ocean Springs. I heard they are going to put boutiques and all kinds of other things underneath. That would be a fantastic addition.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

