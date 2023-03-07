WLOX Careers
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex

Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at Emerald Pines Apartments on 39th Avenue.
Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at Emerald Pines Apartments on 39th Avenue.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of a drive-by shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments on 39th Avenue.

It is recommended that people avoid the area at this time as investigators work to collect more information.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

