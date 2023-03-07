LIST: Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - If you’re already missing the fun and festivities of Mardi Gras, don’t worry. St. Patrick’s Day is almost here! South Mississippians will have two weekends filled with free activities celebrating the luck of the Irish. Here’s where you can join the fun...

Saturday, March 11th

9 a.m - The annual Hibernia Marching Society St. Patrick’s Day 5K and 1-mile Health run and walk. Late registration will take place in front of the Biloxi City Hall on Lameuse Street from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The 1-mile will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Grillin’ on the Green, hosted by Biloxi Main Street, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Biloxi Town Green. Dozens of grillers will be at 710 Beach Boulevard participating in the grilling competition and BBQ cookoff. Also part of the event: arts & crafts vendors and live entertainment from Rhythm & Rain Trio at 10 a.m., Symone French & the Trouille Troupe at noon, and Assumed Risk at 3 p.m. Admission to the affair is free. Food plates will be available for purchase. And, the BBQ Cookoff awards begin at 2:45 p.m.

1-7:30 p.m. - St. Patrick’s Day Irish Malarkey on The District Green, hosted by the Hibernia Marching Society, will take place from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free and festivities include Irish dancers and games, clowns, food vendors, and live entertainment, including Hailey Green from The Voice.

3 p.m. - The Hibernia Marching Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls at 3 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Main Street, travel south on Main to U.S. 90, turn west on U.S. 90, north on Lameuse, west on Howard, and north on Caillavet, ending at Esters. Reviewing stands are erected on Lamuese Street across from City Hall for paradegoers.

The Hibernia Marching Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Main Street, travel south on Main to U.S. 90, turn west on U.S. 90, north on Lameuse, west on Howard, and north on Caillavet, ending at Esters. (City of Biloxi)

Saturday, March 18th

1 p.m. - The Krewe of Blarney’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown Pass Christian starts at the railroad tracks on Davis Avenue, turning west on E. Scenic Drive, and ending at Bacchus on the Beach. That’s where the party continues with a huge block party.

March 18th at 1pm - Pass Christian’s Krewe of Blarney St. Patrick’s Parade (WLOX)

1 p.m. - The Waveland Civic Association’s 59th St Patrick’s Day Parade rolls at 1 p.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Beach Blvd. and Whispering Pines Drive. (Participants will line up on Beach Blvd.) The floats will travel west along Beach Blvd. then turn north on Nicholson Ave., west on Central Avenue, south on Lafitte Drive to Beach Blvd. where it will head west to Coleman Avenue. After a ride north on Coleman Avenue the parade will get back on Central Avenue until it ends at Elwood Bourgeois Park.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.