LIST: March of Mayors helping to restock food pantries

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Cities across the Gulf Coast are teaming up once again to help stock area food pantries with Extra Table’s annual March of the Mayors food drive.

Throughout the month of March, Gulf Coast cities will collect specific items to donate to those in need.

You can find the list of participating cities and the requested items below:

Bay St. Louis -1 pound of beans Donate at City Hall

Biloxi - Canned Tuna Donate at City Hallo, Visitors Center or any fire department

D’Iberville- Spaghetti noodles Donate at the Police Department or City Hall-Water Department

Diamondhead - 15 oz canned soup Donate at East Hancock Library, Diamondhead Club, Fire District or City Hall

Gautier - Granola Bars Donate at City Hall, Police Department or any fire station

Gulfport - Peanut butter Donate at any fire station

Long Beach - Canned green beans Donate at City Hall

Moss Point - Canned fruit Donate at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 63, the Southgate Shopping Center, or any Moss Point school or fire station

Ocean Spring - Canned fruit Donate at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce office or the Central Fire Station

Pass Christian - Canned corn Donate at City Hall, Pass Christian Library, Fire Station One or Walmart Super Center

Waveland - 1 pound bag of rice Donate at City Hall, Ground Zero Museum or Fire Department



