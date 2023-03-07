WLOX Careers
LIST: March of Mayors helping to restock food pantries

Extra Table kicks of 'March of the Mayors'
Extra Table kicks of 'March of the Mayors'(WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Cities across the Gulf Coast are teaming up once again to help stock area food pantries with Extra Table’s annual March of the Mayors food drive.

Throughout the month of March, Gulf Coast cities will collect specific items to donate to those in need.

You can find the list of participating cities and the requested items below:

  • Bay St. Louis -1 pound of beans
    • Donate at City Hall
  • Biloxi - Canned Tuna
    • Donate at City Hallo, Visitors Center or any fire department
  • D’Iberville- Spaghetti noodles
    • Donate at the Police Department or City Hall-Water Department
  • Diamondhead - 15 oz canned soup
    • Donate at East Hancock Library, Diamondhead Club, Fire District or City Hall
  • Gautier - Granola Bars
    • Donate at City Hall, Police Department or any fire station
  • Gulfport - Peanut butter
    • Donate at any fire station
  • Long Beach - Canned green beans
    • Donate at City Hall
  • Moss Point - Canned fruit
    • Donate at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 63, the Southgate Shopping Center, or any Moss Point school or fire station
  • Ocean Spring - Canned fruit
    • Donate at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce office or the Central Fire Station
  • Pass Christian - Canned corn
    • Donate at City Hall, Pass Christian Library, Fire Station One or Walmart Super Center
  • Waveland - 1 pound bag of rice
    • Donate at City Hall, Ground Zero Museum or Fire Department

