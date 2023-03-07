Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’

MERIDIAN, MISS. (WTOK) - Holly Brand, 22, of Meridian, appeared on The Voice Monday night. She sang Mississippi Girl by Faith Hill, and quickly turned the chair of Kelly Clarkson, and two other judges. Clarkson commented on the strength of her voice.

All three judges were impressed by her ability to stay on pitch and were also impressed by her overall voice. Holly eventually chose Kelly Clarkson as her judge. She will now compete on the NBC network show this season.

Brand was Miss Mississippi 2021 and competed for Miss America. The only judge to not turn his chair was Blake Shelton. Brand and Shelton actually have history. Brand opened for Shelton at a show when she was 12-years-old.

