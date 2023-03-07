Business picks up at new Jackson County cannabis business

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Grown Therapeutics, a new cannabis growing business operating in Jackson County, has its first harvest drying and is about two weeks away from its second harvest.

After receiving a license in June, Southern Grown is one of the first licensed cultivators on the coast.

Operations Manager Matthew Gates said he thinks what they are producing will help.

”I think it’s a great opportunity for South Mississippi,” Gates said. “Anybody that’s ever been associated with any kind of pain or going through any kind of anxiety that look for another alternative besides using medication. This is definitely the way to go.”

Therapeutics President Tommy Krumland and his wife decided to build the facility after learning about “Initiative 65” in 2020.

“We think it’s definitely taking off,” Krumland said. “We think it’s going to be a huge advancement for the coast and the state. We are looking to employ more people, and more importantly, to have this benefit in our back yard.”

Marijuana grown here will be sent to dispensaries across the state.

Krumland said cannabis is very beneficial for the community, and he made a promise to grow the best marijuana in Mississippi.

“We want a clean, sterile environment so that we can have the best cannabis. We do say that we are the premier cultivators here on the coast and we hope to live up to that,” he said. “We hope that plenty of patients try our medicine and give us good feedback. Will continue to grow with this whole program and grow with the state.”

Gates said he thinks the future for this new facility is very bright.

”We’re going to continue to grow. I think that once we get our footing in the door when we start to show our product,” he said. “When people see what we’ve got to offer, I think that Southern Grown will be the way the coast leans towards whenever they’re looking for their medical cannabis for sure.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.