WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Business picks up at new Jackson County cannabis business

Marijuana grown here will be sent to dispensaries across the state.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Grown Therapeutics, a new cannabis growing business operating in Jackson County, has its first harvest drying and is about two weeks away from its second harvest.

After receiving a license in June, Southern Grown is one of the first licensed cultivators on the coast.

Operations Manager Matthew Gates said he thinks what they are producing will help.

”I think it’s a great opportunity for South Mississippi,” Gates said. “Anybody that’s ever been associated with any kind of pain or going through any kind of anxiety that look for another alternative besides using medication. This is definitely the way to go.”

Therapeutics President Tommy Krumland and his wife decided to build the facility after learning about “Initiative 65” in 2020.

“We think it’s definitely taking off,” Krumland said. “We think it’s going to be a huge advancement for the coast and the state. We are looking to employ more people, and more importantly, to have this benefit in our back yard.”

Marijuana grown here will be sent to dispensaries across the state.

Krumland said cannabis is very beneficial for the community, and he made a promise to grow the best marijuana in Mississippi.

“We want a clean, sterile environment so that we can have the best cannabis. We do say that we are the premier cultivators here on the coast and we hope to live up to that,” he said. “We hope that plenty of patients try our medicine and give us good feedback. Will continue to grow with this whole program and grow with the state.”

Gates said he thinks the future for this new facility is very bright.

”We’re going to continue to grow. I think that once we get our footing in the door when we start to show our product,” he said. “When people see what we’ve got to offer, I think that Southern Grown will be the way the coast leans towards whenever they’re looking for their medical cannabis for sure.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday,...
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Latest News

Officers with Gulfport Police Department are currently investigating reports of shot fired at...
Drive-by shooting reported at Gulfport apartment complex
Marijuana grown here will be sent to dispensaries across the state.
Sunplex Cannabis growing medical marijuana in Jackson County
Beginning today, the city will spend the first two weeks of each month picking up debris piles...
Gulfport cracking down of debris pickup
Cynthia Sutton says it provides an economic boost and drive to the area.
Ocean Springs Alderman consider $33 Million boutique hotel