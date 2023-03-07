WLOX Careers
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo

A road trip to the zoo turns tragic after a Biloxi family’s vehicle flips and crashes on the highway.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road trip to the zoo turns tragic after a Biloxi family’s vehicle flips and crashes on the highway. Now, a young Biloxi man is planning funerals for three of his family members, including his two-year-old daughter.

When Patrick Stafford arrived to the wreckage off of Highway 49 on Sunday, he saw his family’s SUV flattened after a devastating rollover wreck.

“The roof was completely concaved, and one of the tires was off,” he said. “I could see parts, stuff that was in the truck, out of it. There were no more windows.”

Patrick’s stepmother, 40-year-old Natasha Stafford, was behind the wheel, taking his 2-year-old daughter Cierra and 7-month-old son Jasper to the Hattiesburg Zoo, something the family would try to do once a year. Patrick’s girlfriend Brittany Nations and brother Jaden Hubbard were also in the vehicle.

Just north of Highway 98, Natasha lost control of the vehicle, and the SUV flipped several times.

“I get a call from my dad telling me what happened, so I had to come from Biloxi here to where I lived all the way there,” said Patrick.

When he got to the scene, he learned his stepmother, girlfriend and two-year-old daughter all died. Inside the wreckage, he heard a noise.

“I heard him crying in the back,” said Patrick. “I knew it was him and I knew he was okay.”

7-month-old Jasper was safe in the back of the vehicle, with only a few scrapes and bruising. He was sent to a Mobile hospital and released Monday.

“Jasper is here with me today just because of his car seat,” said Patrick. “A police officer in Hattiesburg told me they found him upside down in his car seat.”

Patrick says his son was the only person in the vehicle who was buckled up. Happiness can turn into tragedy in a matter of seconds, and he says to never take loved ones for granted.

“I’m 23. I thought my kids would be burying me,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be burying my youngest daughter. It’s just tragic.”

He’s urging other drivers and passengers to buckle up before hitting the road.

“Every child should be in a car seat, a booster seat, something to restrain them down. If my daughter would have just been in her car seat, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Those looking to donate can visit the following links, where all proceeds go towards covering funeral and medical costs.

Help Pat with funeral cost and medical assistance.
Brittany Nations and Cierra Stafford’s funeral

