‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz. Cruz was shot and killed on Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

Cotto is described as about 5′5″ tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen Saturday in the area of Monaco Lake Apartments.

Police say not to approach Cotto as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Cotto or his whereabouts please call police at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.